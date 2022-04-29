We were pleased to welcome Marine Debris and Plastic Program Director for the Center for Coastal Studies Laura Ludwig onto the program this weekend. Laura dove into how her team cleans up marine debris across the region, along with how that waste is harmful to humans, wildlife, and our ecosystem. She also provided details about a new arts program that utilizes these pieces of debris found across the region.
Sunday Journal – Marine Debris with the Center for Coastal Studies
April 29, 2022
