Sunday Journal – Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition

July 29, 2022

Executive Director of the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition and Co-Founder of the Silent Spring Institute Cheryl Osimo joined the program this week. As the Against The Tide fundraiser begins virtually on August 6 and in-person in Brewster on August 14, Cheryl spoke about the organization’s work and how money raised helps efforts in breast cancer prevention and education.

