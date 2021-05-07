As the summer approaches and the weather gets warmer, members of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation are planning a June fishing tournament in appreciation of local veterans of the armed forces. We spoke with Jim Matthews of the foundation about the event’s creation and meaning.
Sunday Journal – Massachusetts Military Support Foundation
May 7, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
