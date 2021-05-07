You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Massachusetts Military Support Foundation

Sunday Journal – Massachusetts Military Support Foundation

May 7, 2021

As the summer approaches and the weather gets warmer, members of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation are planning a June fishing tournament in appreciation of local veterans of the armed forces. We spoke with Jim Matthews of the foundation about the event’s creation and meaning.

