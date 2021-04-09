You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Megan Winton with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

Sunday Journal – Megan Winton with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

April 9, 2021

Staff Scientist with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Megan Winton joins the program this week to take a dive on a fascinating new study regarding the patterns of white sharks across the area. Megan also detailed what’s new with the conservancy as the summer approaches.

