You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Mike Festa with AARP Massachusetts

Sunday Journal – Mike Festa with AARP Massachusetts

April 30, 2021

We were pleased to welcome State Director for AARP Massachusetts Mike Festa onto the program this week. Mike spoke in detail about the ongoing fight to ensure the safety of residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, especially during the ongoing public health crisis. He also outlined the lessons that have been learned over the course of the pandemic, and how residents across the region and country can receive the care they deserve.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 