We were pleased to welcome State Director for AARP Massachusetts Mike Festa onto the program this week. Mike spoke in detail about the ongoing fight to ensure the safety of residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, especially during the ongoing public health crisis. He also outlined the lessons that have been learned over the course of the pandemic, and how residents across the region and country can receive the care they deserve.
Sunday Journal – Mike Festa with AARP Massachusetts
April 30, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
