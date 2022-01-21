You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – New Artistic Director Joins Cape Playhouse

Sunday Journal – New Artistic Director Joins Cape Playhouse

January 21, 2022

The Cape Playhouse has found its new artistic director in Tony Award-Winning Producer David Elliot. He joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss his experiences in the theater business, including his proudest shows and the ups and downs of performing arts during COVID.

