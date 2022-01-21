The Cape Playhouse has found its new artistic director in Tony Award-Winning Producer David Elliot. He joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss his experiences in the theater business, including his proudest shows and the ups and downs of performing arts during COVID.
Sunday Journal – New Artistic Director Joins Cape Playhouse
January 21, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – New Artistic Director Joins Cape Playhouse
- Sunday Journal – “Coffee @ The Kennedy Museum” Tackles Art, History and More
- Sunday Journal – Report Highlights Challenges Facing Cape Business
- Road Work, Closures on Barnstable’s West Main Street Start Monday
- Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Rock Superstar, Dies at 74
- New Partnership Boosts Affordable Housing in Truro
- Harwich Mask Order Revised
- Latest Numbers Show Cape Cod COVID Cases Declining
- Environmental Group Urges Public Input on Use of COVID Money
- AG Healey Announces Bid for Massachusetts Governor
- Day Care Programs Expand COVID Testing, Aim to Stay Open
- Voting Bill Collapses, Democrats Unable to Change Filibuster
- Barnstable County Officials Highlight Sharps Disposal Program