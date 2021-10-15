President Joe Biden recently announced the return of federal protections for several national monuments, including the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument—a move applauded by ocean experts. New England Aquarium President and CEO Vikki Spruill and Biologist with the Aquarium Orla O’Brien join Sunday Journal to outline the monument’s importance.
Sunday Journal – New England Aquarium Applauds Return of Seamounts Monument Protections
October 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
