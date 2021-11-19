You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – New Implanted Data Tags Track Turtles Long-Term After Rescue

Sunday Journal – New Implanted Data Tags Track Turtles Long-Term After Rescue

November 19, 2021

Researchers with the New England Aquarium are receiving data for the first time from a new kind of technology: acoustic tags implanted directly into rescued sea turtles. The surgery is harmless, performed while the animals are recovering from stranding, says Aquarium Director of Animal Health Dr. Charles Innis. On this week’s Sunday Journal, he outlines what kind of data researchers hope to gather as the turtles return to sea.

