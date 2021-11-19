Researchers with the New England Aquarium are receiving data for the first time from a new kind of technology: acoustic tags implanted directly into rescued sea turtles. The surgery is harmless, performed while the animals are recovering from stranding, says Aquarium Director of Animal Health Dr. Charles Innis. On this week’s Sunday Journal, he outlines what kind of data researchers hope to gather as the turtles return to sea.
Sunday Journal – New Implanted Data Tags Track Turtles Long-Term After Rescue
November 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
