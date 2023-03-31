The Cape’s summer workforce has taken a big hit with changes to the J-1 visa program that now require employers to be able to guarantee housing for any J-1 students they hire—a significant hurdle given the Cape’s low housing inventory. The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce’s new J-1 Housing Coordinator, Christina Arabadzhieva, joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss her efforts to tackle the issue, as well as her own experiences as a former J-1 exchange student.
Sunday Journal – New J-1 Housing Coordinator Talks Importance of Program for Workforce
March 31, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
