Sunday Journal – New Welcome Center for Heritage Museums and Gardens

August 4, 2023

Heritage Museums & Gardens recently announced its capital campaign that aims to raise $11.5 million to support the design, construction, and outfitting of the new Welcome Center. President and CEO Anne Scott-Putney joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the initiative, future plans, and summer events.

