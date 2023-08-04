Heritage Museums & Gardens recently announced its capital campaign that aims to raise $11.5 million to support the design, construction, and outfitting of the new Welcome Center. President and CEO Anne Scott-Putney joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the initiative, future plans, and summer events.
Sunday Journal – New Welcome Center for Heritage Museums and Gardens
August 4, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Mega Millions Jackpot Up to $1.35B, 2nd Largest in Game’s History
- Sunday Journal – From Hyannis to General: Gary Brito’s Army Journey
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Falmouth Town Manager Michael Renshaw Hits Ground Running
- Sunday Journal – New Welcome Center for Heritage Museums and Gardens
- Local Projects Poised to Benefit from Record $56B State Budget
- Cape Cod Baseball League Celebrates 100 Years
- Falmouth Road Race Renews Race Bib Partnership for Nonprofits
- Cape Cod Healthcare Seeks To Fill Shortage Of O Negative Blood At August Blood Drives
- Monomoy School District Names New Director of Curriculum
- Potential School Threats Quelled by Nantucket Police
- Provincetown Expanding Housing Assistance Program
- Sen. Markey Joins Scientists To Release Sea Turtles on West Dennis Beach
- Cape Cod Healthcare to Host Grant Information Sessions