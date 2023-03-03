You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – New Zoning for Downtown Hyannis

Sunday Journal – New Zoning for Downtown Hyannis

March 3, 2023

New zoning has been approved for downtown Hyannis that could change the look of some shops and housing in the coming months. Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District Executive Director Elizabeth Wurfbain joins Sunday Journal to discuss what could change, and how the initiative will help tackle affordable housing and boost year-round sustainability for the Cape economy.

