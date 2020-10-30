The general election is just days away and Massachusetts residents are making their voices heard on Question 1, which is Right to Repair. We talk to Bob Wallace with Cape Tire who is in favor of voting yes and Conor Yunits with the Vote No campaign to get both sides of the argument and inform listeners on the ballot question.
Sunday Journal on Question 1 – The Right To Repair
October 30, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
