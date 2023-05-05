The Orleans Chamber of Commerce has found its next Executive Director in Judy Lindahl, a veteran of the marine industry and nonprofit sphere. She joins Sunday Journal to discuss her reaction to the new role, as well as plans going forward for the town in a post-COVID economy.
Sunday Journal – Orleans Chamber of Commerce Finds Next Executive Director in Judy Lindahl
May 5, 2023
