Sunday Journal – Orleans Chamber of Commerce Finds Next Executive Director in Judy Lindahl

Sunday Journal – Orleans Chamber of Commerce Finds Next Executive Director in Judy Lindahl

May 5, 2023

The Orleans Chamber of Commerce has found its next Executive Director in Judy Lindahl, a veteran of the marine industry and nonprofit sphere. She joins Sunday Journal to discuss her reaction to the new role, as well as plans going forward for the town in a post-COVID economy.

