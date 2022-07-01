You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Oyster Shell Recycling with Joshua Gee

Sunday Journal – Oyster Shell Recycling with Joshua Gee

July 1, 2022

A nonprofit’s summer program to recycle oyster shells from restaurants on Cape Cod has launched for its second year and has expanded its operation. Massachusetts Oyster Project board member Joshua Gee joins Sunday Journal to talk about how the recycling is done with restaurants and how the shells help mitigate erosion, reduce ocean acidification, and fight other threats from global warming.

