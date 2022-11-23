The Pan-Mass Challenge made a historic donation of $69 million to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to help further ongoing research. Founder of the PMC and Executive Director Billy Starr joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the milestone and how the challenge has grown over the past 43 years.
Sunday Journal – Pan-Mass Challenge Makes Historic $69M Donation to Dana-Farber
November 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
