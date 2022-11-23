You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Pan-Mass Challenge Makes Historic $69M Donation to Dana-Farber

Sunday Journal – Pan-Mass Challenge Makes Historic $69M Donation to Dana-Farber

November 23, 2022

The Pan-Mass Challenge made a historic donation of $69 million to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to help further ongoing research. Founder of the PMC and Executive Director Billy Starr joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the milestone and how the challenge has grown over the past 43 years.

