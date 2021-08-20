John McCarthy, Managing Partner at the Pelham House Resort in Dennis Port, joins Sunday Journal to talk about what it’s been like to work in the hospitality industry during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Between renovations and changing restrictions, he said it hasn’t been easy, but has been rewarding.
Sunday Journal – Pelham House Resort
August 20, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
