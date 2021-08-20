You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Pelham House Resort

Sunday Journal – Pelham House Resort

August 20, 2021

John McCarthy, Managing Partner at the Pelham House Resort in Dennis Port, joins Sunday Journal to talk about what it’s been like to work in the hospitality industry during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Between renovations and changing restrictions, he said it hasn’t been easy, but has been rewarding.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 