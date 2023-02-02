Legislation that would ban the use of PFAS in products has been filed by state lawmakers including Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr. He joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the details of the ban, including phasing out the substance in food packaging by 2026.
Sunday Journal – PFAS Ban with State Senator Julian Cyr
February 2, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
