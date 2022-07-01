You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Plastic Pollution with the World Wildlife Fund

Sunday Journal – Plastic Pollution with the World Wildlife Fund

July 1, 2022

We were pleased to welcome Senior Program Officer with the World Wildlife Fund Anthony Tusino onto Sunday Journal this week. Anthony spoke about a recent plastic pollution study on coastal areas, and steps that are being taken by both residents and legislators to curb plastic usage in an attempt to improve our environment.

