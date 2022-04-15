You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Plimoth Patuxet Celebrating 75th Anniversary

Sunday Journal – Plimoth Patuxet Celebrating 75th Anniversary

April 15, 2022

This year marks the 75th anniversary of Plimoth Patuxet Museums, and museum officials said several events this year will celebrate the occasion. Director of Collections and Special Projects Tom Begley talks how the museum started 75 years ago, changes over the years such as the new name, and what is in store this year for visitors.

