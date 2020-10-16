Bourne Attorney Jay McMahon is back on the program to talk to us about his campaign for the Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate seat, including his opposition to the Police Accountability Bill on Beacon Hill and what he would do to help his constituents if he’s elected in November.
Sunday Journal – Plymouth and Barnstable State Candidate Jay McMahon
October 16, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
