Sunday Journal – Postponing Oysterfest with Michele Insley

July 2, 2021

Wellfleet Oyster Fest 2021 has been postponed this year, and Executive Director of Wellfleet SPAT (Shellfish Promotion and Tasting) Michele Insley joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about making the hard decision to reschedule.

