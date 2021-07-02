Wellfleet Oyster Fest 2021 has been postponed this year, and Executive Director of Wellfleet SPAT (Shellfish Promotion and Tasting) Michele Insley joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about making the hard decision to reschedule.
Sunday Journal – Postponing Oysterfest with Michele Insley
July 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Blackbeard’s Memorial Motorcycle Ride with Julie Rojee
- Sunday Journal – Postponing Oysterfest with Michele Insley
- Fire Officials Warn of Illegal Fireworks Dangers
- Wellfleet OysterFest Postponed Again
- EPA Gives State More Than $200K for Beach Bacteria Testing
- Black Beard Motorcycle Ride Set to Take Off July 11
- State’s Vaxmillions $1 Million Giveaway Opens Registration
- Steamship Authority Concludes Cyber Attack Investigation
- Wellfleet Parade Postponed Over Health Concerns
- State Making Changes to COVID-19 Dashboard
- Animal Rescue League Warns of Holiday Pet Dangers
- Mashpee Nip Ban Sparks Spirited Debate
- Ambitious Massachusetts Climate Law Facing First Tests