We were pleased to welcome the founder of Potted Plants for Seniors Sarah Dennis back onto the program this week. Sarah spoke about the history and latest happenings of the organization, including the announcement of a new food truck that will aim to benefit local seniors and veterans.
Sunday Journal – Potted Plants for Seniors Food Truck
June 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League
- Sunday Journal – Friends of Nobska Light
- Sunday Journal – Potted Plants for Seniors Food Truck
- ARPA Funds Provide Boost for Local Transitional Housing
- NOAA: Amount of Warming Triggering Carbon Dioxide in Air Hits New Peak
- Hyannis Triathlon to be Held Saturday
- Harwich Deputy Police Chief Departing for Special Olympics Torch Run
- U.S. Army Birthday Celebration in Hyannis Begins Thursday
- Cape Cod Baseball League Season Begins Saturday
- Cape Cod Healthcare Seeking Level 3 Trauma Designation
- JFK Museum Offering Free Admission for Military
- Strong Bond Rating Retained by Chatham
- Barnstable County Sheriff Resumes Safe Keep Program