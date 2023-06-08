You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Potted Plants for Seniors Food Truck

Sunday Journal – Potted Plants for Seniors Food Truck

June 8, 2023

We were pleased to welcome the founder of Potted Plants for Seniors Sarah Dennis back onto the program this week. Sarah spoke about the history and latest happenings of the organization, including the announcement of a new food truck that will aim to benefit local seniors and veterans.

