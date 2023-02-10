You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – President of the Cape Cod Baseball League Andrew Lang

Sunday Journal – President of the Cape Cod Baseball League Andrew Lang

February 10, 2023

Andrew Lang was recently elected as the new President of the Cape Cod Baseball League. As the 2023 campaign approaches, Andrew joined the program this week to discuss his history within the sport and how he plans to continue the Cape League’s history of showcasing elite collegiate talent from across the country.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 