Sunday Journal – Provincetown COVID Relief with Amanda Converse and Radu Luca

September 10, 2021

After Provincetown’s strong summer season was cut short by an outbreak of COVID-19, many businesses are struggling to make up the revenue before winter arrives. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Radu Luca joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about the issue, as does Amanda Converse, CEO of the small business advocacy group Love Live Local which plans to provide businesses with grants to help make ends meet.

