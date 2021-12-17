You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Red Cross Massachusetts Volunteers Aid Kentucky Residents After Tornadoes

Sunday Journal – Red Cross Massachusetts Volunteers Aid Kentucky Residents After Tornadoes

December 17, 2021

The American Red Cross has deployed several volunteers to areas hit hardest by this past weekends’ severe storms in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee and Kentucky. Spokesperson Jeff Hall talks about the effort this week on Sunday Journal, as well as discusses recent blood supply shortages and the year-in-review for the Red Cross.

