The 20th Seaside Le Mans charity race is just around the corner. Event Director Kelsey Ellis and Director of Communications for the Davenport Companies Matt Pitta joined us in studio to talk about the event’s history, this year’s beneficiaries, and what guests can expect at Mashpee Commons on race day, September 11.
Sunday Journal – Seaside Le Mans
August 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
