It was another successful year for shark research in the Cape and Islands region, says marine expert Dr. Greg Skomal. He joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the summer and fall research season, new breakthroughs, and some new tech that could provide advance warning to beachgoers when a shark is in the area.
Sunday Journal – Sharks Research Season Review with Greg Skomal
December 29, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
