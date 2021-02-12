Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital of Cape Cod’s newly arrived Dr. Daniel Sheehan M.D., a specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation, will join us to talk about the areas which he treats, including: back pain, spinal conditions, regenerative medicine, anti-aging and more.
Sunday Journal – Spaulding Rehabilitation
February 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
