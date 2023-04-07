Sunday Journal – State Rep. Dylan Fernandes Talks Clean Energy, Blue Economy and Housing

Local towns are not using all of the tools in their toolbox when it comes to tackling affordable housing, according to Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes. He joins Sunday Journal to discuss how some towns have yet to take advantage of money for housing made available through legislation expanding tax on short-term rentals like AirBNB—a sector local leaders said has a big impact on year-round workforce housing. He also highlights recent efforts expanding clean energy and the blue economy.