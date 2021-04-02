This week, we are joined by Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes. The democrat discusses some of the state legislation that has been introduced to help mitigate the public health and economic impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Sunday Journal – State Representative Dylan Fernandes
April 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
