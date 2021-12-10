Diapers are a necessary commodity that has been oftentimes difficult to acquire as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, says A Baby Centers’ Director Robin Hayward on this week’s Sunday Journal. A Baby Center has seen large, consistent use by a multitude of families over the past year and a half, and the need should be addressed at the state level with pending legislation, says the diaper bank’s director.
Sunday Journal – Statewide Diaper Funds and A Baby Center
December 10, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
