Sunday Journal – Steamship Authority Summer Forecast

May 27, 2022

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of the busy summer season for Cape Cod, and the Steamship Authority says that it is geared up for a similarly busy travel season. Between physical upgrades like improvements to terminals and digital ones like a new app, General Manager of the Steamship Authority Robert Davis says they have a lot of exciting projects on their plate but are ready to serve the public’s transport needs.

