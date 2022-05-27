Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of the busy summer season for Cape Cod, and the Steamship Authority says that it is geared up for a similarly busy travel season. Between physical upgrades like improvements to terminals and digital ones like a new app, General Manager of the Steamship Authority Robert Davis says they have a lot of exciting projects on their plate but are ready to serve the public’s transport needs.
Sunday Journal – Steamship Authority Summer Forecast
May 27, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
