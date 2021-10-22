You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – STEM and Green Energy with Cape Cod Community College President John Cox

Sunday Journal – STEM and Green Energy with Cape Cod Community College President John Cox

October 22, 2021

The Commonwealth just celebrated its fourth annual STEM Week, a yearly regional event Cape Cod Community College highlighted as well with multiple activities showcasing local efforts to expand science and technology programs. College President John Cox says the institution is well-positioned to launch students—both new and returning—into STEM careers as more green industries like offshore wind become a reality.

