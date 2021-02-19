State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos joins the program to discuss his first few weeks in office and how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has shaped them. He also discusses some of the challenges he has faced as well as some of his plans on the horizon, including legislation shaped by his experience in law enforcement.
Sunday Journal – Steven Xiarhos
February 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
