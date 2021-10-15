A 600-pound leatherback sea turtle recently stranded on Cape Cod’s shores, and though it was quickly assessed and returned to the ocean in good health, International Fund for Animal Welfare Stranding Biologist Kira Kasper said it was no easy feat. She joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the logistics and statistics of rescuing marine animals on the Cape’s coast.
Sunday Journal – Stranding Biologist Kira Kasper with IFAW
October 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Stranding Biologist Kira Kasper with IFAW
- Conservation Groups Still Skeptical About Joint Base Machine Gun Range
- Section of Route 6A in Sandwich to Temporarily Close Starting Monday
- Over a Dozen Right Whales Spotted Off Nantucket
- Two Local Water Coalitions Receive EPA Funds to Fight Nitrogen Pollution
- October Declared Massachusetts Cranberry Month
- FDA Panel Endorses Lower-Dose Moderna COVID Shot for Booster
- New Wind Farms Would Dot US Coastlines Under Biden Plan
- Justices Seem Set to Revive Marathon Bomber’s Death Sentence
- Septic Sensor Test Successful in Fighting Nitrogen Pollution
- Seminar Helps Employers Navigate COVID Challenges
- Falmouth Fund Grant Applications Now Open
- Cape Cod Academy to Hold Open House Events