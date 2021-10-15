You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Stranding Biologist Kira Kasper with IFAW

Sunday Journal – Stranding Biologist Kira Kasper with IFAW

October 15, 2021

A 600-pound leatherback sea turtle recently stranded on Cape Cod’s shores, and though it was quickly assessed and returned to the ocean in good health, International Fund for Animal Welfare Stranding Biologist Kira Kasper said it was no easy feat. She joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the logistics and statistics of rescuing marine animals on the Cape’s coast.

