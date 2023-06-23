You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Summer Forecast and Quahog Day with the Cape Cod Chamber

Sunday Journal – Summer Forecast and Quahog Day with the Cape Cod Chamber

June 23, 2023

The Cape’s busy summer season is off to a roaring start, according to CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, Paul Niedzwiecki. He joins Sunday Journal this week hot off the heels of Quahog Day to discuss a triumphant economic return for the Cape from COVID, but also some of the challenges local businesses are facing, from workforce housing to future aid from the state.

