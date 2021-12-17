You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Susan McKelvey with the National Fire Protection Association

Sunday Journal – Susan McKelvey with the National Fire Protection Association

December 17, 2021

We were pleased to be joined this week by the National Fire Protection Association’s Communications Manager Susan McKelvey. Susan went over the recently released Needs Assessment Report, which outlines what resources are most needed at fire departments nationwide. She also went over some fire safety tips to keep families safe this holiday season.

