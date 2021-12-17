We were pleased to be joined this week by the National Fire Protection Association’s Communications Manager Susan McKelvey. Susan went over the recently released Needs Assessment Report, which outlines what resources are most needed at fire departments nationwide. She also went over some fire safety tips to keep families safe this holiday season.
Sunday Journal – Susan McKelvey with the National Fire Protection Association
December 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Susan McKelvey with the National Fire Protection Association
- Sunday Journal – Red Cross Massachusetts Volunteers Aid Kentucky Residents After Tornadoes
- Sunday Journal – AAA Forecasts Travel Upticks and Talks Safety
- All State Troopers Given Body Cameras After Overtime Scandal
- Barnstable Reminds Local Businesses COVID Relief Deadline Approaches
- Army: 98% of Active Duty Got COVID-19 Vaccine by Deadline
- Massachusetts Red Cross Volunteers Helping Kentucky Residents Post-Storms
- Yarmouth to Host Summit on Housing Production Plan
- CDC Panel Recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID Shots Over J&J’s
- Bourne Middle Schooler’s Threat Investigated, No Active Danger to Community
- Cape Cod 5 Recognized As Top Place To Work
- Harwich Seeking Local Planning Committee Members
- AAA Northeast Expects Travel Boom this Holiday