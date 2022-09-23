You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Team Chase Foundation

September 23, 2022

President of the Team Chase Foundation Brooke DeBarros was generous enough to join us on the program this weekend. Founded in the wake of a tragedy following the loss of Brooke’s son, Falmouth native Chase Soares, the Team Chase Foundation’s mission is to spread kindness and positivity, even through simple measures. Brooke spoke about the organization and how their efforts has already reached extraordinary lengths.

