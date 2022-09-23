President of the Team Chase Foundation Brooke DeBarros was generous enough to join us on the program this weekend. Founded in the wake of a tragedy following the loss of Brooke’s son, Falmouth native Chase Soares, the Team Chase Foundation’s mission is to spread kindness and positivity, even through simple measures. Brooke spoke about the organization and how their efforts has already reached extraordinary lengths.
Sunday Journal – Team Chase Foundation
September 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Team Chase Foundation
- Sunday Journal – Eversource Outlines Future for New Provincetown Battery Project
- Sunday Journal – Summer Business Review and Love Local Fest with Amanda Converse
- Dennis Transfer Station Changing Operating Hours
- Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Event Highlights Housing Crisis
- Bourne, Yarmouth ARPA Awards Announced
- Chatham Relaxes Some Water Conservation Measures
- Love Local Fest Highlights Cape Cod’s Small Businesses
- Upcoming Road Work in Sandwich on Route 130
- Public Health Grant to Focus on Supporting Seniors
- Fishermen Appeal Ruling That Protects Endangered Whales
- Mashpee Special Town Election Deciding New Select Board Member Approaches
- Massachusetts Panel Explores Changes to State Seal, Motto