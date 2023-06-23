It is a changing environment for regional transportation, says Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Administrator Tom Cahir. From climate to economic factors, he says the Cape will need to adapt to new green technologies and they don’t intend to wait. He also discusses services available now to riders, including their new dial-a-ride service and potential expansions to routes.
Sunday Journal – The Future for Cape Transit with CCRTA’s Tom Cahir
June 23, 2023
