Sunday Journal – The Future for Cape Transit with CCRTA’s Tom Cahir

June 23, 2023

It is a changing environment for regional transportation, says Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Administrator Tom Cahir. From climate to economic factors, he says the Cape will need to adapt to new green technologies and they don’t intend to wait. He also discusses services available now to riders, including their new dial-a-ride service and potential expansions to routes.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


