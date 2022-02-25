We were pleased to welcome Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast back onto the program this weekend. Mary dove into a number of topics: the causes of rising gas prices across the region, the increased presence of electric vehicle infrastructure going forward, and a refresher of driving safety tips as the winter continues.
Sunday Journal – The Future of Electric Vehicles with AAA
February 25, 2022
