Sunday Journal – THRIVE Program with Housing Assistance Corporation and the Cape and Islands United Way

July 1, 2022

Housing Assistance Corporation has launched the THRIVE program, an initiative aimed at offering housing resources, subsidies, and education to vital workers across the region. CEO of HAC Alisa Magnotta joined President and CEO of the Cape and Islands United Way Mark Skala to discuss the program and how it aims to address local housing challenges.

