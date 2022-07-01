Housing Assistance Corporation has launched the THRIVE program, an initiative aimed at offering housing resources, subsidies, and education to vital workers across the region. CEO of HAC Alisa Magnotta joined President and CEO of the Cape and Islands United Way Mark Skala to discuss the program and how it aims to address local housing challenges.
Sunday Journal – THRIVE Program with Housing Assistance Corporation and the Cape and Islands United Way
July 1, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Fourth of July Fireworks Times Across the Cape
- Sunday Journal – Oyster Shell Recycling with Joshua Gee
- Sunday Journal – Plastic Pollution with the World Wildlife Fund
- Sunday Journal – THRIVE Program with Housing Assistance Corporation and the Cape and Islands United Way
- AG Healey Offers Tips on Summer’s High Electricity Rates
- Swimmers Raise $185,000 at Buzzards Bay Swim
- Biden Backs Filibuster Exception to Protect Abortion Access
- Officials Ask Residents Be Mindful of Others During Independence Day Weekend
- Crewless Robotic Mayflower Ship Reaches Plymouth Rock
- Cape Cod’s Low Inventory, Buyer Timelines Affecting Home Sales
- Supreme Court Limits EPA in Curbing Power Plant Emissions
- Massachusetts House Approves Bill to Protect Abortion Access
- Barnstable County Looking to Lead in Flood Mitigation Efforts