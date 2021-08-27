We were pleased to welcome Executive Director of the Marine Renewable Energy Collaborative John Miller on Sunday Journal this week. John spoke about the organization’s recent test of the Bourne Tidal Test Site, which he hopes will pave the way for new forms of sustainable energy that will benefit both residents and the environment.
Sunday Journal – Tidal Power with Marine Renewable Energy Collaborative
August 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
