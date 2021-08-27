You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Tidal Power with Marine Renewable Energy Collaborative

Sunday Journal – Tidal Power with Marine Renewable Energy Collaborative

August 27, 2021

We were pleased to welcome Executive Director of the Marine Renewable Energy Collaborative John Miller on Sunday Journal this week. John spoke about the organization’s recent test of the Bourne Tidal Test Site, which he hopes will pave the way for new forms of sustainable energy that will benefit both residents and the environment.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 