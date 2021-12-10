You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Turtle Stranding Season Arrives with New England Aquarium’s Adam Kennedy

December 10, 2021

Turtle cold-stunning and stranding season has arrived after a slow start, though the New England Aquarium’s turtle treatment center now has more turtles than it does hands to treat them. As Turtles Fly Too ferries the marine animals to secondary rehabilitation centers nationwide, Aquarium Senior Biologist Adam Kennedy outlines what turtle recovery is like.

