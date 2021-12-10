Turtle cold-stunning and stranding season has arrived after a slow start, though the New England Aquarium’s turtle treatment center now has more turtles than it does hands to treat them. As Turtles Fly Too ferries the marine animals to secondary rehabilitation centers nationwide, Aquarium Senior Biologist Adam Kennedy outlines what turtle recovery is like.
Sunday Journal – Turtle Stranding Season Arrives with New England Aquarium’s Adam Kennedy
December 10, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
