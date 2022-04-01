Registration is now open for Housing Assistance Corporation’s 4th Annual Walk for Hope, which will feature walks in three towns this year——Falmouth, Hyannis and Orleans. Chief Development Officer Anne Van Vleck and Falmouth Jewish Congregation Rabbi Elias Lieberman join Sunday Journal this week to talk about how the fundraiser benefits the community and how every resident can get involved, from walking to sponsoring.
Sunday Journal – Walk for Hope Looks to Fight Housing Crisis
April 1, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
