Sunday Journal – Walk for Hope Looks to Fight Housing Crisis

April 1, 2022

Registration is now open for Housing Assistance Corporation’s 4th Annual Walk for Hope, which will feature walks in three towns this year——Falmouth, Hyannis and Orleans. Chief Development Officer Anne Van Vleck and Falmouth Jewish Congregation Rabbi Elias Lieberman join Sunday Journal this week to talk about how the fundraiser benefits the community and how every resident can get involved, from walking to sponsoring.

