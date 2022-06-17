Founder of the Washburn Challenge Stu McLeod joined Sunday Journal this week to discuss the annual fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. Stu spoke about the history and inspiration behind the event—-which is taking place on Saturday, June 25 in Falmouth—-and outlined what resources benefit from it.
Sunday Journal – Washburn Challenge for the Alzheimer’s Association
June 17, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
