You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Washburn Challenge for the Alzheimer’s Association

Sunday Journal – Washburn Challenge for the Alzheimer’s Association

June 17, 2022

Founder of the Washburn Challenge Stu McLeod joined Sunday Journal this week to discuss the annual fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. Stu spoke about the history and inspiration behind the event—-which is taking place on Saturday, June 25 in Falmouth—-and outlined what resources benefit from it.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 