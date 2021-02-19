Bob Prescott, Sanctuary Director at the Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, joins the program to look back on the recent sea turtle stranding season. He discusses what marine life is like off Cape Cod’s shores, what rescuing stranded cold-stunned turtles entails and how the stranding season presents an important research opportunity.
Sunday Journal – Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary
February 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
