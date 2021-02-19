You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary

Sunday Journal – Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary

February 19, 2021

Bob Prescott, Sanctuary Director at the Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, joins the program to look back on the recent sea turtle stranding season. He discusses what marine life is like off Cape Cod’s shores, what rescuing stranded cold-stunned turtles entails and how the stranding season presents an important research opportunity.

