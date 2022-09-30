You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Wellfleet Oysterfest Returns in Full Force

Sunday Journal – Wellfleet Oysterfest Returns in Full Force

September 30, 2022

After two years of cancellations and virtual events due to COVID, the Wellfleet Oysterfest returns this October 15 and 16 fully in-person, though with a few modifications. Shellfish Promotion and Tasting (SPAT) Board of Directors member and Oysterfest MC Jodi Birchall says the event has been moved to Baker’s Field with a cap on attendees by local authorities to maintain safety. Despite the changes, she said she’s eager to return fully in-person this year and to continue to give back to the community. More on Wellfleet SPAT can be found on their website.

