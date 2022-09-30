After two years of cancellations and virtual events due to COVID, the Wellfleet Oysterfest returns this October 15 and 16 fully in-person, though with a few modifications. Shellfish Promotion and Tasting (SPAT) Board of Directors member and Oysterfest MC Jodi Birchall says the event has been moved to Baker’s Field with a cap on attendees by local authorities to maintain safety. Despite the changes, she said she’s eager to return fully in-person this year and to continue to give back to the community. More on Wellfleet SPAT can be found on their website.
Sunday Journal – Wellfleet Oysterfest Returns in Full Force
September 30, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
