You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Wendy Brown with the Cape Cod Fairgrounds

Sunday Journal – Wendy Brown with the Cape Cod Fairgrounds

June 4, 2021

The Barnstable County Fair is returning to the region this summer after a year off, and Wendy Brown with the Cape Cod Fairgrounds joined the show to talk about it. Brown discussed the process that led to the green light for the fair being given, and what needs to be done now to ensure that the event goes off safely.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 