The Barnstable County Fair is returning to the region this summer after a year off, and Wendy Brown with the Cape Cod Fairgrounds joined the show to talk about it. Brown discussed the process that led to the green light for the fair being given, and what needs to be done now to ensure that the event goes off safely.
Sunday Journal – Wendy Brown with the Cape Cod Fairgrounds
June 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Wendy Brown with the Cape Cod Fairgrounds
- Sunday Journal – Cicadas with Barnstable Entomologist Larry Dapsis
- Sunday Journal – Amanda Converse with Love Live Local
- After Cyber Attack, Steamship Authority Launches Temporary Website
- Baker, Lawmakers Wrangle Over Federal Pandemic Aid Funds
- Heart Reaction Probed as Possible Rare Vaccine Link in Teens
- July 4th Fireworks Are on in Mashpee
- Cape Cod COVID Response Task Force Winding Down
- Sandwich Health Officials Consider COVID Boosters Possibility
- Commuter Rail Connection to Cape Cod Moving Forward
- Biden Announces International COVID-19 Vaccine Sharing Plan
- Seaside Le Mans to Return in September
- Supporters Hope to Make Virtual Public Hearings Permanent