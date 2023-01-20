You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Winter Driving Safety

Sunday Journal – Winter Driving Safety

January 20, 2023

We were pleased to welcome Public Affairs Specialist with AAA Northeast Mark Schieldrop onto the program this week to discuss safe winter driving habits. With storms and hazardous driving conditions potentially around the corner, Mark advises listeners on tips and tricks to ensure that they’re safe when they get behind the wheel this season.

