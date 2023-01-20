We were pleased to welcome Public Affairs Specialist with AAA Northeast Mark Schieldrop onto the program this week to discuss safe winter driving habits. With storms and hazardous driving conditions potentially around the corner, Mark advises listeners on tips and tricks to ensure that they’re safe when they get behind the wheel this season.
Sunday Journal – Winter Driving Safety
January 20, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Winter Driving Safety
- Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois
- Sunday Journal – COVID Heart Health
- Scientists Say Loss of Tiny Organisms Hurts Ocean, Fishing
- Experts Say Real Estate Prices Cooling, but Housing Issues Persist
- EPA To Review Contamination Cleanup Efforts at Joint Base Cape Cod
- Barnstable Sewer Expansion To Cause Traffic Delays Monday
- Local Cardiologist Outlines Covid-19’s Impact on Heart Health
- Provincetown’s Lobster Pot For Sale, Listed at $14 Million
- Yarmouth Seeking Feedback on Station Ave Corridor Plans
- Vineyard Wind Cable Landfall Impacting Barnstable Roads
- Barnstable County Weighs Subsidy for Struggling Dredge Program
- Thirteen Candidates Vying for Six Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Council Seats