The political season is in high gear after Super Tuesday as candidates make the case for votes, Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld – challenging President Trump for the Republican presidential nomination will join us in studio.
Sunday Journal with Bill Weld
March 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal with Child and Family Services
- Sunday Journal with Bill Weld
- Town Taxi to Provide “Operation Safe Ride Home” Saturday
- AAA Provides Tips to Motorists and Pedestrians with Daylight Saving Just Ahead
- With Daylight Saving Arriving, Fire Officials Advise to Check Alarms
- Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Named SBA Preferred Lender
- 8 in Massachusetts Test Positive for Coronavirus Disease
- Trump Signs $8.3B Bill to Combat Coronavirus Outbreak in US
- Yarmouth St. Patrick’s Parade Postponed to Sunday
- Brewster Meeting to Focus on Millstone Road Project
- Plymouth School District Cancels Classes Today After Student is Monitored for Virus
- Barnstable Public Schools Monitoring Students and Staff who Traveled to Italy in February
- Cape Cod Healthcare Provides Coronavirus Update